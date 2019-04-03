Clean Contracts In Connecticut

The AFL-CIO in Connecticut is crying foul over a bill they say would roll back safeguards for clean contracts. The bill was submitted by Democrats on behalf of Governor Lamont. Lawmakers say they neither support nor oppose the bill. But union leaders say it would bring back the bad old days of Governor John Rowland. Our guests:
- Gary Rose, Ph.D., professor and chair, Department of Government, Politics and Global Studies, Sacred Heart University
- Sal Luciano, president, Connecticut AFL-CIO
- Josh Gabelle, commissioner, Connecticut Department of Administrative Services