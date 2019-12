New for 2019, Welcome Christmas! is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral groups. John Birge hosts an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of Nico Muhly's "The Faire Starre," a nativity cantata that draws on 17th century metaphysical poets and is set in the unique, eclectic style that has earned Muhly raves from the Metropolitan opera.