City Residents, Frontline Workers To Get Priority Testing, Lamont Says

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the state will prioritize COVID-19 testing in densely packed neighborhoods in some of the state’s biggest cities.

Lamont says the state’s looking at neighborhoods in Bridgeport and Hartford, "where you see the infection rate and the hospitalization rate going up the fastest. And when it comes to testing, we’re going to be prioritizing those communities because those are the communities where you can have another flare-up with the most risk to communities.”

Lamont says the state will also prioritize testing for food service workers, factory workers and other frontline employees. Testing is currently focused heavily on frontline health care workers and ICU patients.

State epidemiologist Matthew Cartter says there could be 50,000 tests a week conducted in Connecticut by the end of May. That’s compared to about 4,000 tests a week now.

