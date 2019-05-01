Chronic Diseases Top List Of Long Islanders' Health Concerns, Says Survey

Most Long Islanders are concerned about the prevalence of chronic, and preventable, diseases. That’s according to a survey that is used to outline the priorities of a healthcare collaborative.

The Long Island Health Collaborative surveys the community every three years to determine what health issues they should focus on.

Cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases have topped the list since 2016.

Janine Logan, who is with the collaborative, says the survey helps hospitals tailor their services for patients.

“The idea is to catch chronic disease in its early stages, or help individuals understand that the two pillars of proper eating, proper nutrition, and diet and exercise, physical activity, are what will prevent, perhaps, the onset of chronic disease.”

The collaborative also uses hospital data and interviews to come up with their priorities.

They want to prevent chronic diseases and substance abuse, and promote mental well-being.