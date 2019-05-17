The Changing Political Landscape

Take a look at the midterm election results in our area and one thing is certain: the landscape has changed. More women, more minorities, legislators who are younger. They will all be advocating issues important to them. What will that mean over the next few years in Hartford and Albany? Today's guests on The Full Story:

Will Haskell, Connecticut state senator-elect who unseated Republican Toni Boucher to represent the 26th District

Alex Bergstein, new Democratic state senator representing Greenwich

Ronald Schurin, associate professor-in-residence, American government and politics, University of Connecticut

Larry Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies, Hofstra University

Patricia Wilson Pheanious, newly elected Democrat to the Connecticut State House, 53rd District and

Nerlyn Pierson with Indivisible Greenwich.