Calls For Community Healing After Officer-Involved Shooting In New Haven

A New Haven church is focusing on healing the community after Hamden and Yale police officers shot and injured an unarmed woman earlier this month. Varick Memorial Church hosted a community prayer service on Monday. The mayors and police chiefs of both cities attended.

Pastor Kelcy Steele says there is division and mistrust between communities and law enforcement, but “We are committed to building bridges between police and community. And we understand that policing in America is facing a crisis of legitimacy and purpose.”

Hamden acting police chief John Cappiello was among several officials who attended the service.

“They’re very passionate. They make some very good statements. And being with people, it’s just — it’s positive. It’s positive.

The officers fired a total of 16 shots at a car that was followed after reports of an attempted armed robbery. Connecticut state police found no weapon in the car.

The driver, Paul Witherspoon, was not injured, but his family says they're frustrated. They claim clergy did not include them in a healing church service over the weekend.

Keisha Green, Witherspoon’s mother, says she fears local clergymen are using the incident to further their political agenda instead of addressing their concerns.

“A lot of ministers and I guess people that are representing, supposedly representing me and my son, and they are out here advocating as to what we want as a family. They want to see this, we want to see that, but no one has contacted me to ask me what we wanted.”

Green says Hamden Mayor Curt Leng has been excellent throughout this process. She plans to meet with him later this week.

She says she hopes the Hamden officer, Devin Eaton, and Yale officer, Terrance Pollock, are terminated by the end of the state’s investigation.