Businesses Voice Concerns Over Montauk Shoreline Plan

East Hampton Town will revise its plan to deal with sea level rise in Montauk. This comes after local business owners criticized recommendations that properties on the shoreline should move inland.

Business owners wanted to prioritize beach replenishment and study the economic impact of shoreline retreat before the town moved forward with its plan.

Town officials say they may revise the plan to remove details on which properties would have to move inland, but shoreline retreat is still on the table.

Kevin McAllister with the Long Island-based environmental group Defend H2O says delays in planning mean delays in action.

“Delays of six months to three, four, five years – that’s going to be in dog years when it comes to actually executing a plan. If we started today, it will take us 10-15 years to execute.”

The town will hold a public hearing early next year after the plan is revised.