Businesses Voice Concerns Over Montauk Shoreline Plan

By 3 minutes ago
  • enzol / Pixabay

East Hampton Town will revise its plan to deal with sea level rise in Montauk. This comes after local business owners criticized recommendations that properties on the shoreline should move inland.  

Business owners wanted to prioritize beach replenishment and study the economic impact of shoreline retreat before the town moved forward with its plan.

Town officials say they may revise the plan to remove details on which properties would have to move inland, but shoreline retreat is still on the table.

Kevin McAllister with the Long Island-based environmental group Defend H2O says delays in planning mean delays in action.

“Delays of six months to three, four, five years – that’s going to be in dog years when it comes to actually executing a plan. If we started today, it will take us 10-15 years to execute.”

The town will hold a public hearing early next year after the plan is revised.

Tags: 
Long Island
East Hampton
Montauk
Climate Change

Related Content

East Hampton Proposes Beach Replenishment Tax Plan

By Megan Valle Sep 30, 2019
enzol / Pixabay

The Town of East Hampton wants to create a Montauk erosion control tax district to pay for beach replenishments.

Climate Change May Force Montauk Businesses To Move Inland

By Dec 10, 2018
D Ramey Logan / Wikimedia Commons

Environmentalists and East End residents on Long Island showed support for a proposal at a public hearing last week to move Montauk’s businesses inland.  

Montauk Erosion Suit Tossed

By Terry Sheridan Mar 19, 2019
enzol / Pixabay

The Town of East Hampton will not be held liable for soil erosion on waterfront properties in Montauk. A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit by property owners and any chance of a mandatory beach remediation project.