The Business Of Private Jets And Boats

Is the allure of private jets and boats fading? Sales of private boats in our region have dropped so much that some stores are considering closing their doors. And as concern over climate change grows, a younger generation is calling celebrities out on using private jets. What’s the future for the business of small planes and private boats in our area? Our guests:
- Martin Cantor, Ed.D., director, Long Island Center for Socio-Economic Policy
- Peter Clark, co-owner, Long Island Aviators
- Fred Abberley, general manager, MarineMax
- Douglas Weston, administrator, GACE Flying Club
- Sean Duclay, co-founder, SailAhead
- Robert Lutz, co-founder, Gyro Revolution
- Dick Knapinski, director of communications, Experimental Aircraft Association