Bridgeport Town Clerk Testifies In Mayoral Primary Ballot Suit

By 55 seconds ago
  • Witnesses are testifying this week in the Bridgeport mayoral primary lawsuit, in the Superior Court of Bridgeport.
    Danielle Wedderburn

Bridgeport’s assistant town clerk took the stand on Wednesday in a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the result of the mayoral primary election, which she administered.

Christina Resto responded to testimony from a voter named Ruth Walter. Walter says an unknown man hand-delivered her a second absentee ballot and took her completed ballot.

Resto reviewed a copy of Walter’s ballot envelope that was mailed to her office and marked with a timestamp. 

“September 9, 2019, at 11:50. That’s our received for records stamp. That’s our stamp.”

Resto cross-referenced a serial number on Walter’s ballot envelope with a clerk’s absentee ballot log. She says the log confirms that the original ballot Walter had mailed was, in fact, counted. 

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit have to prove that several votes were not counted – or not cast for the candidate that the voter intended – in order to overturn election results. 

Bridgeport
Elections
Connecticut
Joe Ganim
Ethics & Corruption

Activists Say Absentee Ballot Operation In Bridgeport Targeted Most Vulnerable

By Sep 26, 2019
Cassandra Basler / WSHU

Community advocates who are suing to throw out Bridgeport’s mayoral primary results say they interviewed 50 residents who filled out absentee ballots. Seventeen cited improprieties. 

Witness Testimony Suggests Ballot Fraud In Bridgeport Primary Case

By Oct 9, 2019
Danielle Wedderburn

Testimony continues this week in a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the results of Bridgeport’s primary election for mayor.

Lawsuit Calls For New Mayoral Primary In Bridgeport

By Sep 25, 2019
Jessica Hill / AP

Three voters filed a lawsuit in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday asking for a new mayoral primary. 