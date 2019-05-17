Bridgeport Today, Remembering President George H.W. Bush, And Migrants At The Border

  • The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to Special Air Mission 41 at Ellington Field during a departure ceremony Monday in Houston.
    Eric Gay / AP

On The Full Story today Ron talks about Connecticut's largest city, Bridgeport, its storied history and how new commercial growth may have a positive impact on its future. Then we remember President George H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday. Bush grew up in Connecticut, where his father served as a U.S. senator. Even while living in Texas, Maine and of course Washington, D.C., during his life, Bush maintained deep ties to the state. Ron will also get an update on two clergymembers who will be going to Tijuana this week to meet and provide aid to migrants approaching the border. Today's guests:

