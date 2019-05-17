Bridgeport Today, Remembering President George H.W. Bush, And Migrants At The Border

On The Full Story today Ron talks about Connecticut's largest city, Bridgeport, its storied history and how new commercial growth may have a positive impact on its future. Then we remember President George H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday. Bush grew up in Connecticut, where his father served as a U.S. senator. Even while living in Texas, Maine and of course Washington, D.C., during his life, Bush maintained deep ties to the state. Ron will also get an update on two clergymembers who will be going to Tijuana this week to meet and provide aid to migrants approaching the border. Today's guests:
- Lennie Grimaldi, who runs the website Only in Bridgeport
- Gary Rose, Ph.D., professor and chair of government, politics and global studies at Sacred Heart University
- Bishops Lawrence Provenzano and Michael Hunn of the Long Island and Rio Grande Dioceses respectively, who are leaving Monday night for the U.S.-Mexico border