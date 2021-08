The School Board in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has proposed a pay raise for Superintendent Michael Testani after a positive review.

This also comes after Testani scored an overall average of 4.44 out of 5 out of seven evaluations submitted.

The board proposed raising Testani’s salary from $245,000 to $275,000, a 12% increase.

Board chairman John Weldon praised Testani saying that his work during the COVID-19 pandemic "proved himself to be every bit as competent as his peers.”