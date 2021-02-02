Bridgeport Police Captains Focus Legal Efforts On Opposing Acting Chief Appointment

Three police captains in Bridgeport, Connecticut, have dropped a retaliation claim against the city police department.

The captains are suing over the appointment of Rebeca Garcia as Bridgeport’s acting police chief. Garcia took over when former chief A.J. Perez was charged with fraud in a scheme to rig his own hiring process.

The captains then filed a separate injunction saying the department retaliated against them by transferring them to other positions.

An attorney for the captains told Hearst Connecticut Media that he dropped the temporary injunction to focus on the original lawsuit.