Bridgeport Officer Fired For Allegedly Using Excessive Force

Authorities say a 20-year veteran Bridgeport, Connecticut, police officer has been fired for using excessive force during an arrest last year.

Acting Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia said that after careful review of all evidence it was clear that Officer Richard Cretella used excessive force on a city resident.

Details of the internal affairs report of the April 2020 incident were not released.

Sergeant Brad Seely is president of the Bridgeport police union. He said the union will file a grievance over the firing. He said Cretella's rights must be preserved.