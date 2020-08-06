Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim Threatens Lawsuit Against Utility Following Isaias Response

The mayor of Connecticut’s largest city threatened to sue United Illuminating over the electric company’s response to widespread power outages after storms in the region.

Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim called UI’s response reckless.

"UI Company, we need to get the power back on in Bridgeport," Ganim said Thursday. "We have seniors, we have handicap individuals, we don’t have the means for generators. We’re just asking you to do what’s fair and what’s right. And if you won’t do it, this gentleman here, our city attorney is authorized to file suit if he has to."

Ganim said he tried unsuccessfully to reach UI by phone during the storm. The city’s emergency director said he felt UI didn’t follow the same planning protocols the city did, and should prioritize restoring power for the most at-risk people.

"We’re damn mad and it’s unacceptable," Ganim said. "It’s reckless and it puts your lives and lives of people like us all over the city at risk and they just don’t give a damn. So we’re not gonna be quiet about this."

More than 7,000 people in Bridgeport lost power after the storm. UI said outages could continue for days.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont called for an investigation into utility companies after reports that UI and Eversource -- the other major power company in Connecticut -- underestimated the storm.