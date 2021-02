A Bridgeport, Connecticut, man has pleaded guilty after authorities said he ran a lottery scam that defrauded an elderly Mystic victim of nearly $1.2 million.

Stieve Fernandez was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say that carries a 20-year maximum prison sentence.

Fernandez told the victim to pay fees by mailing checks and money orders to his co-conspirators in Canada and Florida.

They have also pleaded guilty to the same charge.