Bridgeport Has Trouble Recruiting Police, Mirroring National Trend

Bridgeport is having trouble recruiting new police officers which reflects a national trend.

According to the Ganim administration, just over 400 candidates applied, compared to the over 1,000 candidates when then Mayor Bill Finch launched a search in 2015.

Ganim Adviser Dan Roach told the CT Post it reflects a nationwide trend.

NPR reported last month that calls for police accountability reforms have left departments struggling to retain current officers and attract recruits.

Bridgeport’s police union did not offer a response but their parent union believes the police accountability law passed last summer also plays a role.