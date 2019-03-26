Bridgeport Diocese Names 10 More Priests Accused Of Sex Abuse

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport has added 10 more names to its list of priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

Bishop Frank Caggiano says in a letter to parishioners that eight of the priests listed are dead, one is on permanent administrative leave and one is a Venezuelan priest who was at the diocese in 1991.

The additions bring the total number of credibly accused priests from the Bridgeport Diocese to 38.

The diocese had agreed to pay $3.5 million last week to five men who said they were sexually abused as children by priests.

Caggiano reported the diocese had paid $52.5 million in October to settle 156 allegations of clergy sexual abuse.