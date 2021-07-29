Bridgeport Council Member Indicted On Election Fraud Charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a Bridgeport City Council member and landlord on multiple election fraud charges.

The charges stem from Michael DeFilippo’s run for the City Council in 2017 and 2018.

DeFilippo was alleged of having forged signatures of his tenants on absentee ballots so it would appear they had voted for him.

He owns several rental properties in Bridgeport that he leases to students at Sacred Heart University.

DeFilippo pleaded not guilty and was released on a $250,000 bond.

He could face a prison sentence of 10 years if convicted.