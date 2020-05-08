Bottle Return To Resume In Connecticut

Connecticut residents will be allowed to resume bottle redemption activities in late May.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection had retailers suspend their bottle redemption programs as a safety precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The retailers can restart these operations on a limited basis on May 20. During that time, retailers will take in a limited number of containers and enforce the wearing of masks and proper social distancing requirements.

Full operations can resume on June 3. At that time, Connecticut retailers will not be allowed to refuse bottles for redemption.

DEEP says any containers that are submitted should be rinsed and free of contaminants.

