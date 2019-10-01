Bolstered By Impeachment Inquiry, Trump Campaign And RNC Raise $125 Million

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee took in a huge haul in the third quarter, which ended Tuesday — a combined $125 million.

That means this year alone, they've raised more than $300 million — double the total former President Barack Obama and the Democratic Party had raised at this point in 2011 on his way to a successful reelection bid.

But there's a big difference between now and 2011 — President Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry. The campaign claims that move by House Democrats helped supercharge Trump's fundraising.

"Boycotts from Hollywood liberals and Democrats' shameful attacks on private citizens, along with unprecedented support for our President, boosted the RNC to break fundraising records again this quarter," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

An RNC official says they already have staff on the ground in 19 states and will be using some of that cash to defend the president and go after vulnerable Democrats on impeachment.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also credited Trump's campaign operation and its partnership with the RNC.

"President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace," Parscale said. "With our great partnership with the RNC and Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, we will re-elect the President and win back the House of Representatives."

McDaniel said the RNC is investing millions on the airwaves and on the ground to "hold House Democrats accountable, highlight their obstruction, and take back the House and re-elect President Trump in 2020." That includes $8 million across cable and digital ads to hit former Vice President Joe Biden and Democrats on the Ukraine scandal.

