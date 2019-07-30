Blumenthal Urges FDA To Set Standards On Bottled Water

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut wants the federal Department of Agriculture to set standards for bottled drinking water.

That’s after high levels of the chemical PFAS were found in water bottled by Spring Hill Dairy Inc. in June.

Blumenthal says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set a national health advisory limit on safe drinking water, but he says there isn't an enforceable limit on bottled water.

“No state authority or federal can do anything meaningful without the Food and Drug Administration setting enforceable specific levels for these polyfluoride chemicals that can pose such dangers of cancer, liver disease, heart problems, all kinds of other issues.”

Blumenthal says PFAS are used in products such as cookware, clothing and food packaging.

Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection urges pregnant women, nursing mothers, and bottle-fed infants not to consume water brands owned by Spring Hill Dairy that were bottled before July 22.