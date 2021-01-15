Blumenthal Pushes For Early Impeachment Trial, Eager To Pass COVID Aid

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut said he and Senate Democrats will push to figure out how to move forward with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is no chance of a Senate verdict before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week. Blumenthal said he wants the trial to happen now.

“It's a relatively simple straightforward trial because the evidence is Donald Trump's own words and his intent as evidence as by what he said before and after he incited that mob assault on the Capitol," Blumenthal said.

McConnell has said in private that he backs impeachment.

Blumenthal said the soon-to-be Democratic-controlled Senate wants to work with incoming President Biden on reviving the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.