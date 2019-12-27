Blumenthal: Murkowski Not Only GOP Senator Concerned Over Impeachment Trial Fairness

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska may not be the only Republican senator disturbed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s vow to work with the White House on President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. That’s according to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Blumenthal, a member of the minority Democrats in the U.S. Senate, says a number of his Republican colleagues are thinking and saying privately what Alaska Senator Murkowski said publicly.

“I’ve talked to anywhere from five to 10 of my colleagues who have very severe misgivings about the direction Mitch McConnell is going in, denying a full, fair proceeding with witnesses and documents. My hope is that they will say publicly what Senator Murkowski did, and really hold Mitch McConnell accountable.”

Blumenthal spoke in Hartford after making an announcement that Connecticut will get federal money to help protect the 2020 elections from cyberattacks.