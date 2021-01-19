Blumenthal Discusses An Eventful Week In The Nation's Capitol

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut says it will be an eventful week in Washington D.C. with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday — as well as the pending impeachment trial of outgoing President Donald Trump in the Senate.

Blumenthal says that “aggressive enforcement” is essential for Biden’s inauguration after pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S Capitol two weeks ago.

He said the impeachment trial won’t distract the Senate from providing nationwide emergency relief from coronavirus.

"We can do both. Advance the fight against the pandemic and the economic crisis, and hold accountable the President of the United States for inciting an armed insurrection that came close to killing even more people than it did,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said that discussions are ongoing about when the impeachment trial will begin, and he is hopeful that the trial will begin within days or next week at the latest.

Blumenthal said he hopes that the incoming Joe Biden administration will follow through on key issues that are supported by the state.

Blumenthal is hopeful for long-awaited transportation infrastructure funding. He also wants the President-elect to prioritize national defense spending for state manufacturers and gun violence reforms.

"This president knows the importance of a strong national defense and our national security and I see him continuing that commitment which is very important to our economy and I believe that he will continue that investment," Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said the first priority will likely be on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to combat the pandemic. Biden wants to roll out 100 million doses within the first 100 days in office.