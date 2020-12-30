Blumenthal Celebrates Stimulus Money For Arts Venues

The recently passed COVID-19 relief package includes billions in funding for theatres and other venues — funds pushed by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Blumenthal praised the provision at the Klein Auditorium in Bridgeport, the state’s largest city. He said the funding is a way to stimulate the economy out of the recession caused by the pandemic.

“It provides jobs, it draws people downtown so that they go to restaurants and retail shops. It is not only a cultural treasure, it’s a source of economic strength,” Blumenthal said.

Under the provision, theatres and other venues across the country get $15 billion. That was expanded from $10 billion in the original bill.

And $2 billion is set aside for smaller venues with fewer than 50 employees. The bill was co-sponsored by Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and John Cornyn of Texas.