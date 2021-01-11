Blumenthal: Capitol Attack Instigation By Trump 'Certainly Punishable By Impeachment'

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said impeachment may be the only alternative to remove President Trump from office after last week’s violent pro-Trump assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Blumenthal said Congress needs to impeach if Trump refuses to resign and if Vice President Mike Pence refuses to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

“The President of the United States incited and instigated a mob assault, literally domestic terrorism, to stop the vote count in the United States Congress. That is a violation of law that certainly is a high crime and misdemeanor punishable by impeachment,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal and eight other Democratic Senators also asked the U.S. Department of Justice for a detailed report on their investigation into the attack — including how evidence is being collected and how the role of right-wing domestic terrorist groups is being investigated.