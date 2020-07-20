Blumenthal Bill Calls For PPE, Nursing Home Protections

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has called for additional support for nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic. He says they need more personal protective equipment and help with cleaning and safety costs.

Blumenthal has introduced a bill that would provide emergency federal funding to protect nursing homes residents.

“We can’t make predictions, but we do know with certainty that preparedness is key. Preparedness is critical. And that’s the purpose of this bill.”

David Hunter is the president and CEO at Mary Wade in New Haven.

“Older Americans and older adults and those who care for them are up against a spotty and expensive supply chain for personal protective equipment, lack of access to reliable regular testing, and not enough funds to pay for the much-needed resources and staffing."

Blumenthal says the second wave of the virus will come at some point…and now is the time to protect frontline workers.

Nursing home deaths makeup at least 60% of all coronavirus-related fatalities in Connecticut.