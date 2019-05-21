Bill Would Enable Homeowners To Recoup Costs From Storm Damage

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut have introduced a bill that would allow homeowners to apply for federal relief to clean up fallen trees and other storm debris.

Blumenthal says many homeowners still need to recover from violent thunderstorms and tornadoes that hit Connecticut just over a year ago. The storms caused millions of dollars in damage across the state.

“These homeowners have been abandoned, stuck with huge bills, because of a gaping loophole in federal law that we want to close, so that private homeowner debris removal is covered by the Disaster Relief Act.”

Blumenthal says insurance does not typically cover removal of trees and debris if they didn’t cause damage to a structure. That means homeowners pay even more.

“Right now, even with individual assistance as part of a disaster declaration, debris removal cannot be reimbursed. And that is unjust, unfair, unacceptable.”