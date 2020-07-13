Bill Would Allow College Students To Work Polls

Two New York lawmakers have proposed a bill that would allow college students to work at poll sites.

The state’s June primary was short staffed because many workers were afraid of the coronavirus. And poll sites were limited to hire only people who are registered in that election district.

State Senator Todd Kaminsky of Long Island says the legislation would make sure polls are staffed properly.

“You know, the point of contact at a polling site is a really important operation. It has to be done correctly. We don’t want to deter people from voting. And we want their vote to count, I mean that’s the essence of what our society’s based on.”

The bill would allow anyone who resides in the same county as the poll site to work there.