Bill To Raise Tobacco Sale Age To 21 Passes Connecticut House

The Connecticut House of Representatives approved a bill to raise the legal age for the purchase of tobacco products, including electronic delivery systems, from 18 to 21.

Leslee Hill, a Republican representing Avon and Canton, voted for the bill. She says it’s needed in response to an alarming increase in teenage vaping.

“When 250 students in a Iunch wave at the Canton high school have to go to the restroom one at a time, because of a concern over vaping in the restroom, that’s problematic. That’s causing issues with school climate.”

The bill now heads to the State Senate for action.

It also has the support of Democratic Governor Ned Lamont.