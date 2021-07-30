Bill To Protect Nassau Police From Hate Crimes Sparks Controversy

Police reform advocates are criticizing a Nassau County bill that would make police and other first responders a protected class under human rights laws. The bill, set for a vote on Monday, would allow police to bring civil lawsuits against anyone who harasses or menaces them as those terms are defined under New York penal law.

The bill was drafted by County Legislator Joshua Lafazan of Woodbury, who caucuses with Democrats, but is registered as unaffiliated with any political party. He described the intent of the bill as a way to protect police from a “widespread pattern of physical attacks and intimidation”.

“There is an urgent need to enhance the legal protections afforded to our law enforcement personnel,” Lafazan said during a committee meeting. “To make them whole in the face of injury suffered at the hands of rioters and other individuals bent on lawless behavior, and to deter and punish such destructive behavior in order to protect the human rights of all people.”

The bill ignited controversy as soon as it was brought up in a closed-door caucus meeting, and again on Nassau’s legislative floor. Legislator Siela Bynoe, a Democrat from Westbury, said she was concerned protesters angry at police misconduct could be sued.

“We're talking about a civil case,” Bynoe said. “They have to pay to have a defense attorney act in their interest. And that can be a significant burden.”

The bill has divided Democrats, but is now being championed by the Republican majority who pushed the bill to the full legislature for vote.

“I think this legislation is long overdue,” said Legislator Steve Rhoads, a Republican from Bellmore.

Police reform advocates have since launched an aggressive campaign calling the bill unconstitutional.

“This proposed law gives police the same statutory context as persons of color,” Frederick Brewington, a civil rights lawyer, said. “It’s effectively forcing protestors to choose not to voice their views or demonstrate out of fear of sanctioned reprisals.”

Lafazan did not respond to requests for comment.