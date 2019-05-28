Bill Limiting Tax Appeals Is Unconstitutional, LIPA Says

By 1 hour ago
  • Stephen Nessen / WNYC

The Long Island Power Authority says state legislation that limits property tax assessment challenges is unconstitutional.

The bill is in response to a LIPA lawsuit against the Town of Huntington for allegedly overtaxing its Northport plant. Huntington assessed the value of the plant at $3.4 billion, but LIPA says it’s worth about $200 million.

The difference in the valuation means a big difference in how much tax gets paid to Huntington.

LIPA CEO Tom Falcone says the bill would allow for unfair property assessments.

“What the bill does is it says any assessor can assess a property at anything they like, and LIPA customers don’t have any rights.”

The ongoing court case will try to assess the plant, but proceedings could be delayed if the legislation is signed into law.

Tags: 
Long Island
taxes
LIPA
Huntington

Related Content

Northport Power Plant Revaluation Has Long Island Residents On Edge

By Apr 15, 2019
Kyle Rabin / gracelinks / Creative Commons

The Northport power plant on Long Island could be worth $3.4 billion or $192 million, depending on whom you ask. A lawsuit is trying to determine which number is right, and the decision could impact taxes, property values and power rates for Long Islanders.