Bill To Bar Religious Exemptions From Vaccine Requirements Advances In Hartford

A key Connecticut legislative committee advanced a bill that would remove religious exemptions for parents who don’t want to vaccinate their children.

The bill passed the General Assembly’s Public Health committee by 14-11. New Britain Democrat Peter Tercyak said threats of a public health crisis outweighed concerns.

“We have no trouble banning something even though it may impinge on somebody’s religion if we’re doing it for society’s greater good. At least that’s our history.”

Republican State Representative Vincent Candelora, however, said he had some reservations.

“We are eroding a religious liberty. And I think before I even take that consideration, I wanna have the data. I wanna do it in the least restrictive means before we take that leap.”

Hundreds of protesters have attended hearings on the bill at the Capitol during this year’s legislative session. Some said it infringes on parental rights.

Governor Ned Lamont supports the bill. He says a thoughtful vaccination policy is needed considering the infectious viruses threatening our nation and state from overseas.