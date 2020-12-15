The Best Ghost Story Ever Told… On the Radio!

The Westport Country Playhouse and WSHU Public Radio are pleased to present a charming new adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Mark Shanahan, with original music, sound design, and audio production by John Gromada. Scrooge’s world will be populated by the voices of actors beloved by Playhouse audiences.

Based on the timeless tale by Charles Dickens, A Merry Little Christmas Carol will transport you back in time before social media, before TV and the movies, when we asked our imaginations to give spirits corporal form. It’s a tale perfect for the radio, and through its magic, we bring to life the greatest miser of all time, Ebenezer Scrooge, and the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. Along the way we find the true spirit of Christmas.

The broadcast will also include behind-the-scenes interviews with the program creators. Gather the family around the radio and tune in!

Here’s how to listen:

Saturday, December 19 at 12 noon – 2 p.m.

All WSHU stations and online at wshu.org.

Sunday, December 27 at 8 – 10 p.m.

WQQQ, 103.3 FM, Sharon, CT

WSHU, 1260 AM, Westport, CT

WYBC, 1340 AM, New Haven, CT

If you miss the show on the radio, you’ll be able to listen to it on the Westport Country Playhouse website from December 19 through January 3.

A partnership with Westport Country Playhouse.