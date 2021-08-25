Beluga In Captivity At Mystic Aquarium Is Sick

One of five Beluga whales imported to Connecticut from captivity in Canada is seriously ill.

Mystic Aquarium announced on Facebook this week that a female whale is sick. That’s three weeks after a male Beluga whale in that same group died.

The aquarium wrote it has contacted experts from across the country in order to try to save the animal.

Some animal advocates had spoken out against importing the whales because the stress of transport could endanger them.

Mystic Aquarium said the animals were born in captivity and would not survive in the wild.