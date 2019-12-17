Bellone Signs Executive Order On Workforce Diversity

  • Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and supporters at the signing of the workforce diversity and inclusion executive order on Monday.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed an executive order yesterday to promote diversity across county agencies. It’s modeled after an executive order by President Obama.  

Bellone’s executive order calls for the county to develop a plan to increase and promote diversity across Suffolk government agencies.

A recent report by the county found the human resources and personnel department is 99% white.

“That is simply unacceptable and in no way an accurate reflection of the county workforce we employ nor the diverse communities that we serve.”

The new executive order is modeled after a 2011 executive order by President Obama, which tried to eliminate racial and gender biases in the hiring process at a federal level.

