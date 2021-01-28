Bellmore, L.I., Man Faces Charges For Storming The U.S. Capitol

The FBI has arrested a Long Island man on charges of illegally storming the U.S. Capitol.

Justin McAuliffe of Bellmore bragged on Facebook about being in the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a federal complaint. Two friends notified the FBI. Then, investigators linked his Facebook profile with another account used to convey messages of the assault, on Telegram.

The criminal complaint shows pictures of McAuliffe sitting at a conference table flashing the cameras with two fingers raised in a ‘V’.

Another photo shows him connected to the Senate Wifi and messaging friends. The messages say:

“yeah, I was in some of the offices. Some people were smoking a joint in the room, lol. Cops came in and we like... Okay guys really? They didn’t even ask us to leave right away. They let us sit down and hang out and relax.”

McAuliffe hasn't entered a plea, as of Thursday night.