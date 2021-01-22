Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dies At 86

Legendary baseball player and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron died Friday at the age of 86.

He is remembered for breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record when he scored his 715th home run in 1974 playing for the Atlanta Braves.

Bobby Valentine, executive director of athletics at Sacred Heart University, has fond memories of Aaron when he was a player and manager in the MLB.

“He would hit the corner of every base and turn them perfectly and slide with precision and run really fast. He might have been one of the fastest players at the league at the time. And, he was a joy to watch,” Valentine said.

Valentine said he remembers Aaron as not only one of the greatest players but also as a “great American.” Aaron was a champion for the civil rights movement.