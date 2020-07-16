Bars, Restaurants That Violate Social Distancing Will Be Shuttered, Cuomo Says

Three strikes...and you’re closed. That’s New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s message to bars and restaurants in New York City that continue to violate social distance and face covering rules.

Any establishment that receives three violations will be closed. Cuomo says the state liquor authority can immediately revoke liquor licenses before the third strike, if the violation is “egregious.”

“The state itself has looked at over 5,000 establishments in downstate New York and found many cases of a failure to comply. It’s wrong, it’s dangerous, it’s selfish, it’s unacceptable. It’s also illegal.”

The three strikes rule could be extended beyond the city to any region that doesn’t comply with state guidance.

The new restrictions come ahead of plans for New York City to enter Phase Four of reopening on Monday. Cuomo says a final decision on that will come Friday.