Bars, Restaurants That Violate Social Distancing Will Be Shuttered, Cuomo Says

By 1 hour ago
  • Kathy Willens / AP

Three strikes...and you’re closed. That’s New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s message to bars and restaurants in New York City that continue to violate social distance and face covering rules. 

Any establishment that receives three violations will be closed. Cuomo says the state liquor authority can immediately revoke liquor licenses before the third strike, if the violation is “egregious.” 

“The state itself has looked at over 5,000 establishments in downstate New York and found many cases of a failure to comply. It’s wrong, it’s dangerous, it’s selfish, it’s unacceptable. It’s also illegal.” 

The three strikes rule could be extended beyond the city to any region that doesn’t comply with state guidance. 

The new restrictions come ahead of plans for New York City to enter Phase Four of reopening on Monday. Cuomo says a final decision on that will come Friday.

Tags: 
New York
New York Reopening
Coronavirus
Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

Cuomo Cracks Down On Violators Of Out-Of-State Travel Ban

By Jul 13, 2020
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is tightening quarantine orders for of out-of-state travelers with high rates of COVID-19.

New York GOP Accuses Cuomo Of Abuse Of Power

By Brianne Ledda Jun 29, 2020
Mike Groll / Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Republican legislators in New York say Governor Andrew Cuomo abused his power during the pandemic.