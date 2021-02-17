Auto Crime Up, Accidents Down According To Hartford Police Data

Police department data shows an increase in motor vehicle crime and a drop in accidents and traffic violations near Hartford, Connecticut, last year.

The Hartford Courant reports officers attribute the data to less traffic on the roads during the pandemic with establishments and businesses closed.

However, they encourage residents to not leave their cars running at gas stations or outside of restaurants while picking up food following COVID-19 guidelines.

Cars should also not be left unlocked, as car thefts in Rocky Hill and West Hartford have increased nearly 50% over the previous year.

Rocky Hill Police recorded 195 fewer accidents last year than in 2019 and issued 1,500 fewer warnings and 600 fewer tickets. West Hartford saw a 64% decline in traffic stops.

State police have yet to release data for 2019 and 2020.