Audubon Study Shows Two-Thirds Of Nation's Birds At Risk Of Extinction

A new study by the Audubon Society shows two-thirds of bird species in North America are at risk of extinction because of climate change.

Ana Paula Tavares, executive director for Audubon New York and Audubon Connecticut, says birds can be affected by a temperature increase of no more than about 5 degrees Fahrenheit, “which, if we don’t do anything, is what we expect to have by the end of the century. But the good news, that we also learn from this science is that if we act now and we act boldly, we can change the fate of 76% of these birds that are vulnerable to climate change.”

Audubon scientists say birds are an indicator species.

That means people could be next, if birds are impacted.