Assembly Democrats In Hartford Optimistic On Budget Vote

Leaders of the Connecticut General Assembly say they are confident that state lawmakers will vote on a two-year state budget before the legislative session ends next week.

House Majority Leader Matt Ritter says Democratic legislative leaders expect to reach a budget deal with Governor Ned Lamont this week. He says it’s been made easier because the state Office of Fiscal Analysis is projecting an increase in state revenues.

“One of the game changers overall has been that OFA said if you do nothing you are up $350 million in year one and you are up $400 million in year two. So those growth changes in OFA projections were budget changers as well.”

Officials had projected state deficits of more than $1 billion each year.

Ritter says there are still some issues to be worked out.

They include a plan to reamortize the state teacher pension fund and the fate of a controversial tax that the Lamont administration expects to negotiate with hospitals.