Armed Services Committee Budget Includes Billions For Connecticut Defense Industry

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut says the state will benefit from the annual Defense Department budget passed by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The budget includes more than $10 billion to build and restore nuclear submarines. The existing Virginia Class submarines and the upcoming Columbia Class are built at the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard in Groton.

The budget also contains hundreds of millions of dollars for helicopters built by Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft and jet engines built by East Hartford-based Pratt and Whitney.

The budget now advances to the full Senate for consideration.