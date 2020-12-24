Appalachian Folk Ballads and Urban Sci-Fi

It’s our final show of the year. So we’re saying goodbye to 2020 with music and literature. But be warned, the culture we’re sharing is gritty. We’ll go on a song catching journey with a Connecticut based musician searching for a medieval European ballad in Appalachia.
Then we head to Bridgeport, where a science fiction author imagines a world without guns or technology. Old European ballads and Urban Science Fiction, that’s next on The Full Story.
A conversation with guests:
- Derek Pitor, Musician
- Chase Bolling, author and Managing Editor of SF/For the Culture; the fantasy, sci-fi, and speculative fiction side of W. Clark Presents Innovative Publishing