Appalachian Folk Ballads and Urban Sci-Fi

By Editor 1 hour ago
    Chase Bolling's first novel cover art / Derek Piotr with "Aunt Nicky"
    W. Clark Presents / Derek Piotr

It’s our final show of the year.  So we’re saying goodbye to 2020 with music and literature.  But be warned, the culture we’re sharing is gritty.  We’ll go on a song catching journey with a Connecticut based musician searching for a medieval European ballad in Appalachia.  

Then we head to Bridgeport, where a science fiction author imagines a world without guns or technology.  Old European ballads and Urban Science Fiction, that’s next on The Full Story.

