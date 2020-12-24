Appalachian Folk Ballads and Urban Sci-Fi

Is Steve Katz a Rock Star? That's the question he explores in his news memoir, "Blood, Sweat, and My Rock and Roll Years."

Steve Katz was founding member of The Blues Project in the mid-60's, and, then Blood, Sweat, and Tears, the band famous for fusing Rock, Pop, Blues and later Jazz rhythms into their music. They turned out a string of top-40 hits and sold millions of albums worldwide.

Katz was in the middle of the psychedelic cultural explosion of the 60s and early 70s. His memoir tells of the wild ride he shared with up and coming rock n roll royalty of that day.