Anti-Semitism

There have been fewer hate crimes in Connecticut and New York this year, according to the FBI. But state and local officials are still concerned about intolerance. A local Holocaust survivor is worried, too. She explains why. Our guests:
- Agnes Vertes, Weston resident, Holocaust survivor from Budapest, and president, Child Holocaust Survivors of Connecticut
- Steven Markowitz, chairman, Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County
- Steve Ginsburg, director, Connecticut Regional Office, Anti-Defamation League
- David Weisberg, chief executive officer, Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield County