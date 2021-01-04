Annual Connecticut Homelessness Report Highlights Difficulties For Homeless Youth

Nearly 2,500 young people experienced homelessness last year in Connecticut. That’s according to an annual report released by the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness.

The report found that nearly 700 of the homeless youth were minors. Another 5,000 young people were in unstable housing, including nearly 2,000 minors.

The report was collected by close to 250 volunteers who canvased schools and areas where youth congregated.

However, much of the data collected was prior to COVID-19. The group said the pandemic presented additional challenges to youth in need of housing. They say finding housing for young people is an all-hands-on-deck effort.