Andrew Pollack, Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim, Creates School Safety Funding Group

  • A student mourns the loss of her friend during a community vigil at Pine Trails Park, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
    Brynn Anderson / AP

Long Island native Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, has launched a group to award grants for school safety.

Pollack’s daughter Meadow was one of 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“She was a loving, kind soul," Pollack said. "She was murdered on the third floor that day. No one was able to get to that third floor for over 40 minutes. So after this happened to me, I wanted to put my efforts making first responders more efficient and making schools safer.”

Pollack said the group will give out grants for emerging technologies to accelerate police response times to active shooter calls at schools nationwide.

He said the grant selection committee will include both parents from Parkland and Newtown, where 20 Connecticut children and six educators were killed in 2012.

