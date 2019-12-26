Alex Jones Lawyer Called ‘Sloppy’ By Regulatory Panel

  • Norm Pattis in Stamford Superior Court with Fotis Dulos, seated, who is charged in connection with his wife's disappearance, in August. Pattis also represents Alex Jones in litigation related to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.
    Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media via AP

A Connecticut attorney representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been called “sloppy” by a state panel that regulates lawyers.

Attorney Norm Pattis is defending Jones in a lawsuit brought by parents of victims killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting. 

The families are suing Jones for profiting from the spread of a conspiracy theory that the deaths of 20 children and six educators were a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis is hearing the lawsuit. The Hartford Courant reports she filed a complaint against Pattis after he filed a false affidavit.

The Statewide Grievance Committee issued a ruling last week that found Pattis had made a mistake and exercised bad judgement. 

Norm Pattis told The Hartford Courant he was protecting his client.

