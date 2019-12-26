Alex Jones Lawyer Called ‘Sloppy’ By Regulatory Panel

A Connecticut attorney representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been called “sloppy” by a state panel that regulates lawyers.

Attorney Norm Pattis is defending Jones in a lawsuit brought by parents of victims killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting.

The families are suing Jones for profiting from the spread of a conspiracy theory that the deaths of 20 children and six educators were a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis is hearing the lawsuit. The Hartford Courant reports she filed a complaint against Pattis after he filed a false affidavit.

The Statewide Grievance Committee issued a ruling last week that found Pattis had made a mistake and exercised bad judgement.

Norm Pattis told The Hartford Courant he was protecting his client.