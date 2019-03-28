Alex Jones Floats Conspiracies Over Sandy Hook Father's Death

By Robert Rojas 14 minutes ago
  • Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist, walks the corridors of Capitol Hill, talking to reporters, in September.
    Jose Luis Magana / AP

Infowars radio host Alex Jones broadcasted conspiracy theories about the death of Sandy Hook father Jeremy Richman, the same day Richman was found dead in his office building in Newtown, Connecticut.

The state medical examiner confirmed on Wednesday that Richman died by suicide. Jones claimed he had been murdered.

Richman’s family and several other Sandy Hook families are suing Jones for defamation. Jones claimed the 2012 Newtown School shooting was a hoax but has since admitted the shooting happened.

Jones’ lawyer issued a statement on the day of Richman’s death, in which Jones expressed “his condolences to his family and wishes only for peace.”

