Alex Jones Blames Psychosis For Sandy Hook Denials

By 9 minutes ago
  • Radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, right, and Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, left, enter the House Judiciary Committee hearing room to hear testimony by Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Capitol Hill in Dec.
    Radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, right, and Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, left, enter the House Judiciary Committee hearing room to hear testimony by Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Capitol Hill in Dec.
    J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones blamed a form of psychosis for his repeated claims that the 2012 Newtown school shooting was staged.

Family members of shooting victims are suing Jones in separate lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas. In a deposition taken earlier this month in the Texas case, Jones said he had suffered a form of psychosis in which he thought everything was staged.

The families say Jones' comments have tormented them and subjected them to harassment and death threats by his followers.

Jones aired conspiracy theories about the death of Sandy Hook father Jeremy Richman on his website last week.

Alex Jones
Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

