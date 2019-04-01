Alex Jones Blames Psychosis For Sandy Hook Denials

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones blamed a form of psychosis for his repeated claims that the 2012 Newtown school shooting was staged.

Family members of shooting victims are suing Jones in separate lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas. In a deposition taken earlier this month in the Texas case, Jones said he had suffered a form of psychosis in which he thought everything was staged.

The families say Jones' comments have tormented them and subjected them to harassment and death threats by his followers.

Jones aired conspiracy theories about the death of Sandy Hook father Jeremy Richman on his website last week.